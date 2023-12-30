Will Weber State be one of the teams to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Weber State's complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on Weber State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Weber State ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 2-0 NR NR 210

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Weber State's best wins

Weber State's signature win of the season came against the Saint Mary's Gaels, a top 100 team (No. 56), according to the RPI. Weber State picked up the 61-57 road win on November 12. The leading scorer against Saint Mary's (CA) was Dillon Jones, who tallied 29 points with 10 rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

93-63 at home over Montana (No. 70/RPI) on December 28

75-65 over Yale (No. 107/RPI) on November 18

84-71 on the road over Wyoming (No. 161/RPI) on December 16

86-64 at home over Montana State (No. 246/RPI) on December 30

78-50 at home over Cal Poly (No. 322/RPI) on December 9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Weber State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Weber State is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.

The Wildcats have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation based on the RPI (one).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Weber State is playing the 174th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Wildcats have 18 games left this year, including 16 versus teams with worse records, and eight against teams with records over .500.

Weber St has 18 games left to play this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Weber State's next game

Matchup: Weber State Wildcats vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Weber State Wildcats vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah

Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Weber State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.