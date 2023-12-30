2024 NCAA Bracketology: Weber State March Madness Resume | January 1
Will Weber State be one of the teams to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Weber State's complete tournament resume.
How Weber State ranks
|Record
|Big Sky Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-4
|2-0
|NR
|NR
|210
Weber State's best wins
Weber State's signature win of the season came against the Saint Mary's Gaels, a top 100 team (No. 56), according to the RPI. Weber State picked up the 61-57 road win on November 12. The leading scorer against Saint Mary's (CA) was Dillon Jones, who tallied 29 points with 10 rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 93-63 at home over Montana (No. 70/RPI) on December 28
- 75-65 over Yale (No. 107/RPI) on November 18
- 84-71 on the road over Wyoming (No. 161/RPI) on December 16
- 86-64 at home over Montana State (No. 246/RPI) on December 30
- 78-50 at home over Cal Poly (No. 322/RPI) on December 9
Weber State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-1
- Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Weber State is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.
- The Wildcats have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation based on the RPI (one).
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Weber State is playing the 174th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- The Wildcats have 18 games left this year, including 16 versus teams with worse records, and eight against teams with records over .500.
- Weber St has 18 games left to play this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Weber State's next game
- Matchup: Weber State Wildcats vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
