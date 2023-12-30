William Nylander will be in action when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes meet at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Nylander's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

William Nylander vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

BSSO and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +145)

1.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Nylander Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Nylander has averaged 20:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

In Nylander's 33 games played this season he's scored in 15 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Nylander has a point in 30 games this year (out of 33), including multiple points 14 times.

In 26 of 33 games this year, Nylander has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Nylander's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Nylander has an implied probability of 59.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Nylander Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 33 Games 3 48 Points 1 17 Goals 1 31 Assists 0

