What are Wisconsin's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Preseason national championship odds: +10000

+10000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +6000

How Wisconsin ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 1-0 22 23 34

Wisconsin's best wins

Wisconsin took down the No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles, 75-64, on December 2, in its best win of the season. Against Marquette, Max Klesmit led the team by dropping 21 points to go along with one rebound and zero assists.

Next best wins

65-41 over Virginia (No. 46/RPI) on November 20

70-57 on the road over Michigan State (No. 90/RPI) on December 5

69-61 over SMU (No. 144/RPI) on November 22

75-60 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 233/RPI) on December 14

71-49 at home over Western Illinois (No. 257/RPI) on November 27

Wisconsin's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Wisconsin has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation based on the RPI (two), but also has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (three).

The Badgers have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country according to the RPI (one).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Wisconsin has to manage the 17th-hardest schedule in the country the rest of the season.

The Badgers have 19 games remaining on the schedule, with 18 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and eight games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Wisconsin has 19 games left this season, including three contests versus Top 25 teams.

Wisconsin's next game

Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV Channel: BTN

