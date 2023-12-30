Wisconsin vs. Purdue Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 30
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game features the Purdue Boilermakers (7-5) and the Wisconsin Badgers (7-4) matching up at Mackey Arena (on December 30) at 6:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-63 win for Purdue.
The Badgers' last game on Thursday ended in a 76-64 win against Eastern Illinois.
Wisconsin vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Wisconsin vs. Purdue Score Prediction
- Prediction: Purdue 67, Wisconsin 63
Wisconsin Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, which took place on November 14, the Badgers defeated the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (No. 82 in our computer rankings) by a score of 66-64.
- Wisconsin has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one).
Wisconsin 2023-24 Best Wins
- 66-64 at home over South Dakota State (No. 82) on November 14
- 82-72 over Boston College (No. 98) on November 25
- 74-52 at home over Western Illinois (No. 193) on November 9
- 62-51 at home over Milwaukee (No. 208) on November 7
- 78-55 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 221) on December 13
Wisconsin Leaders
- Ronnie Porter: 10.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.0 STL, 37.3 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)
- Serah Williams: 16.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.9 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- Brooke Schramek: 10.0 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40)
- Sania Copeland: 9.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.7 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60)
- D'Yanis Jimenez: 11.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
Wisconsin Performance Insights
- The Badgers put up 68.0 points per game (152nd in college basketball) while allowing 63.5 per outing (175th in college basketball). They have a +50 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.5 points per game.
