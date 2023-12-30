When the Edmonton Oilers face off against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Zach Hyman light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Zach Hyman score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Hyman stats and insights

Hyman has scored in 14 of 31 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.

He has not played against the Kings yet this season.

Hyman has picked up six goals and two assists on the power play.

Hyman averages 3.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.2%.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in the league by allowing 75 total goals (2.3 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Hyman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 15:19 Away W 5-0 12/22/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 21:00 Away W 4-3 12/21/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:08 Away W 6-3 12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 24:32 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 20:09 Home L 5-1 12/14/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 22:49 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 17:14 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:30 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 1 0 1 19:44 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 3 3 0 18:39 Home W 6-1

Oilers vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

