The Edmonton Oilers, with Zach Hyman, take the ice Saturday versus the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Hyman in the Oilers-Kings game? Use our stats and information below.

Zach Hyman vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Hyman Season Stats Insights

Hyman has averaged 18:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +10).

In 14 of 31 games this year, Hyman has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Hyman has a point in 20 games this season (out of 31), including multiple points nine times.

Hyman has an assist in 10 of 31 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Hyman goes over his points prop total is 62.5%, based on the odds.

Hyman has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hyman Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 75 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's +38 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 31 Games 10 34 Points 5 20 Goals 3 14 Assists 2

