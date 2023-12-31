When A.J. Dillon takes the field for the Green Bay Packers in their Week 17 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will A.J. Dillon score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)

Dillon's team-high 586 rushing yards (41.9 per game) have come on 171 carries, with two touchdowns.

Dillon also has 223 receiving yards on 22 catches (15.9 yards per game) ..

Dillon has reached the end zone via the ground in two games this season.

A.J. Dillon Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 13 19 0 2 17 0 Week 2 @Falcons 15 55 0 1 8 0 Week 3 Saints 11 33 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Lions 5 11 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 20 76 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Broncos 15 61 0 2 34 0 Week 8 Vikings 6 11 0 5 41 0 Week 9 Rams 9 40 0 1 3 0 Week 10 @Steelers 9 70 0 1 11 0 Week 11 Chargers 14 29 0 4 32 0 Week 12 @Lions 14 43 0 3 38 0 Week 13 Chiefs 18 73 0 1 14 0 Week 14 @Giants 15 53 0 2 25 0 Week 16 @Panthers 7 12 1 0 0 0

