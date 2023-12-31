Will A.J. Greer Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 31?
In the upcoming contest against the Philadelphia Flyers, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on A.J. Greer to find the back of the net for the Calgary Flames? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will A.J. Greer score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Greer stats and insights
- Greer has scored in six of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 17.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have given up 94 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Greer recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|6:28
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|8:53
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/21/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|9:20
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|7:07
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|11:31
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|9:32
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|9:08
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|8:11
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|8:44
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|7:03
|Home
|W 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flames vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.