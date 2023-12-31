Can we expect Adam Erne lighting the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers face off with the Anaheim Ducks at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Adam Erne score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Erne stats and insights

Erne has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Erne has no points on the power play.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are allowing 115 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.4 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Erne recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Kings 0 0 0 7:00 Away W 3-2 SO 12/28/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:23 Away W 5-0 12/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 7:01 Away W 4-3 12/21/2023 Devils 1 1 0 8:46 Away W 6-3 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 6:10 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 11:02 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:13 Away W 5-0 11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 6:49 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 6:28 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:22 Home W 4-3 OT

Oilers vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

