Will Adam Ruzicka score a goal when the Calgary Flames take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Adam Ruzicka score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Ruzicka stats and insights

In three of 29 games this season, Ruzicka has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.

Ruzicka has picked up four assists on the power play.

Ruzicka's shooting percentage is 10.3%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 94 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Ruzicka recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Kings 1 0 1 10:48 Away L 5-3 12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 7:19 Away W 3-0 12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:20 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 9:31 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:14 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 8:06 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:44 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:27 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 10:12 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:25 Home L 5-2

Flames vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

ESPN+ and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

