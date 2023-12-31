Will Alex Tuch find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres play the Ottawa Senators on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Alex Tuch score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Tuch stats and insights

In seven of 30 games this season, Tuch has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Senators this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.

Tuch's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators are conceding 111 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Tuch recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:34 Home W 3-2 OT 12/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:58 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:00 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 4 0 4 16:14 Home W 9-3 12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:57 Home L 9-4 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 18:47 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:01 Away L 5-1 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:19 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 22:20 Away L 6-2

Sabres vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

