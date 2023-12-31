The Buffalo Sabres, Alex Tuch included, will play the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Tuch's props versus the Senators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Alex Tuch vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Tuch Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Tuch has a plus-minus rating of -6, while averaging 17:26 on the ice per game.

Tuch has scored a goal in a game seven times this year over 30 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Tuch has a point in 15 games this year (out of 30), including multiple points seven times.

Tuch has had an assist in a game 11 times this year over 30 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Tuch hits the over on his points over/under is 57.1%, based on the odds.

There is a 40% chance of Tuch having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Tuch Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators are giving up 111 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 30 Games 5 24 Points 4 9 Goals 1 15 Assists 3

