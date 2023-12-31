Will Alexander Barabanov Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 31?
When the San Jose Sharks face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Alexander Barabanov light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Alexander Barabanov score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Barabanov stats and insights
- Barabanov has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In two games versus the Avalanche this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Barabanov has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Barabanov averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.2%.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On defense, the Avalanche are allowing 109 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Barabanov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Home
|L 5-0
|12/27/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:11
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:13
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/17/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|20:18
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:59
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:47
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|25:03
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|17:54
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|18:35
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|18:39
|Away
|L 6-5
Sharks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
