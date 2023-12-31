When the San Jose Sharks face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Alexander Barabanov light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alexander Barabanov score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Barabanov stats and insights

Barabanov has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In two games versus the Avalanche this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Barabanov has picked up one assist on the power play.

Barabanov averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are allowing 109 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Barabanov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:36 Home L 5-0 12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:11 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:13 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 20:18 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:59 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:47 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 25:03 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:54 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:35 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 18:39 Away L 6-5

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.