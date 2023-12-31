The San Jose Sharks, Alexander Barabanov among them, face the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. Fancy a bet on Barabanov? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Alexander Barabanov vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Barabanov Season Stats Insights

Barabanov has averaged 15:14 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -12).

In one of 16 games this year, Barabanov has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Despite recording points in five of 16 games this season, Barabanov has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Barabanov has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 16 games played.

Barabanov has an implied probability of 43.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Barabanov has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Barabanov Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 109 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +21 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 16 Games 5 5 Points 1 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

