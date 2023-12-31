Will Alexander Romanov Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 31?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the New York Islanders and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, is Alexander Romanov a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Alexander Romanov score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Romanov stats and insights
- In two of 35 games this season, Romanov has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Penguins this season in one game (three shots).
- Romanov has no points on the power play.
- Romanov averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.3%.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 91 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Romanov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|21:27
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|22:23
|Home
|L 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|24:40
|Away
|W 5-4
|12/20/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|24:18
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|24:48
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|18:54
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/15/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|22:49
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|22:45
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|24:17
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|23:24
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Islanders vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
