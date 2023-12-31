The New York Islanders' upcoming game versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Sunday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Anders Lee find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Anders Lee score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Lee stats and insights

  • Lee has scored in nine of 35 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not scored versus the Penguins this season in one game (one shot).
  • Lee has scored three goals on the power play.
  • He has an 11.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 91 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times while averaging 15.9 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Lee recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:38 Home W 5-1
12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:56 Home L 7-0
12/23/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 15:35 Away W 5-4
12/20/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:36 Away L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 17:03 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 5-3
12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:42 Home L 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:36 Home W 4-3
12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:17 Home W 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Kings 2 2 0 14:21 Home W 3-2 OT

Islanders vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

