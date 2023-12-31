Anders Lee and the New York Islanders will play on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Prop bets for Lee in that upcoming Islanders-Penguins matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Anders Lee vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Lee Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Lee has averaged 15:19 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Lee has scored a goal in nine of 35 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Lee has registered a point in a game 12 times this season over 35 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In four of 35 games this year, Lee has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Lee's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

There is a 25.6% chance of Lee having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Lee Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 91 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 35 Games 5 15 Points 8 10 Goals 7 5 Assists 1

