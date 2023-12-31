Andrew Mangiapane and the Calgary Flames will be in action on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Philadelphia Flyers. Thinking about a bet on Mangiapane in the Flames-Flyers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Andrew Mangiapane vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

ESPN+ and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Flames vs Flyers Game Info

Mangiapane Season Stats Insights

Mangiapane's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:53 per game on the ice, is -2.

Mangiapane has scored a goal in five of 34 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Mangiapane has registered a point in a game 14 times this season over 34 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Mangiapane has an assist in 10 of 34 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Mangiapane has an implied probability of 41.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Mangiapane going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27.8%.

Mangiapane Stats vs. the Flyers

On the defensive side, the Flyers are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 94 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 34 Games 2 17 Points 3 6 Goals 1 11 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.