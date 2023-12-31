Andrew Mangiapane Game Preview: Flames vs. Flyers - December 31
Andrew Mangiapane and the Calgary Flames will be in action on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Philadelphia Flyers. Thinking about a bet on Mangiapane in the Flames-Flyers matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Andrew Mangiapane vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)
Flames vs Flyers Game Info
|Flames vs Flyers Odds/Over/Under
|Flames vs Flyers Prediction
|Flames vs Flyers Player Props
|Flames vs Flyers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Flames vs Flyers
Mangiapane Season Stats Insights
- Mangiapane's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:53 per game on the ice, is -2.
- Mangiapane has scored a goal in five of 34 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Mangiapane has registered a point in a game 14 times this season over 34 games played, with multiple points in two games.
- Mangiapane has an assist in 10 of 34 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Mangiapane has an implied probability of 41.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Mangiapane going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27.8%.
Mangiapane Stats vs. the Flyers
- On the defensive side, the Flyers are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 94 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.
- The team's goal differential (+9) ranks 11th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Philadelphia
|34
|Games
|2
|17
|Points
|3
|6
|Goals
|1
|11
|Assists
|2
