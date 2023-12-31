Can we anticipate Anthony Duclair scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks match up against the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Duclair stats and insights

  • Duclair has scored in six of 32 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In two games versus the Avalanche this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
  • Duclair's shooting percentage is 13.0%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 109 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Duclair recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:23 Home L 5-0
12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:24 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 15:58 Away L 7-4
12/21/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 15:21 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:25 Home L 4-1
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 1-0
12/12/2023 Jets 1 0 1 17:13 Home W 2-1
12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 5:50 Away L 5-4 SO
12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:27 Away W 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:57 Away W 5-4 OT

Sharks vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

