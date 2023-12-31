Anthony Duclair and the San Jose Sharks will meet the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. Prop bets for Duclair are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Anthony Duclair vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Duclair Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Duclair has averaged 14:21 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -9.

In six of 32 games this season, Duclair has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Duclair has a point in nine of 32 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Duclair has an assist in six of 32 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Duclair has an implied probability of 38.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 26.3% chance of Duclair having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Duclair Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 109 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

The team's +21 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 32 Games 2 13 Points 0 7 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

