Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Big Ten, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where each team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Big Ten Power Rankings

1. Iowa

  • Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 29-1
  • Overall Rank: 5th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
  • Last Game: W 94-71 vs Minnesota

Next Game

  • Opponent: Michigan State
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: Peacock

2. Ohio State

  • Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 22-6
  • Overall Rank: 12th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
  • Last Game: L 69-60 vs Michigan

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Northwestern
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
  • TV Channel: B1G+

3. Indiana

  • Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 23-5
  • Overall Rank: 18th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 89th
  • Last Game: W 77-71 vs Illinois

Next Game

  • Opponent: Michigan
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

4. Michigan State

  • Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 24-5
  • Overall Rank: 19th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 136th
  • Last Game: W 98-87 vs Penn State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Iowa
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: Peacock

5. Nebraska

  • Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 20-9
  • Overall Rank: 29th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 64th
  • Last Game: W 87-81 vs Maryland

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Wisconsin
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

6. Maryland

  • Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 16-13
  • Overall Rank: 31st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
  • Last Game: L 87-81 vs Nebraska

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Minnesota
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7. Minnesota

  • Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 19-10
  • Overall Rank: 37th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 133rd
  • Last Game: L 94-71 vs Iowa

Next Game

  • Opponent: Maryland
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

8. Michigan

  • Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 20-10
  • Overall Rank: 38th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 106th
  • Last Game: W 69-60 vs Ohio State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Indiana
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

9. Penn State

  • Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 19-10
  • Overall Rank: 43rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 85th
  • Last Game: L 98-87 vs Michigan State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Northwestern
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

10. Purdue

  • Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 13-16
  • Overall Rank: 66th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 45th
  • Last Game: W 89-50 vs Wisconsin

Next Game

  • Opponent: Rutgers
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

11. Illinois

  • Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 10-18
  • Overall Rank: 80th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 90th
  • Last Game: L 77-71 vs Indiana

Next Game

  • Opponent: Wisconsin
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

12. Wisconsin

  • Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 11-17
  • Overall Rank: 97th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 41st
  • Last Game: L 89-50 vs Purdue

Next Game

  • Opponent: Nebraska
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

13. Rutgers

  • Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 7-24
  • Overall Rank: 151st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 155th
  • Last Game: L 77-70 vs Northwestern

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Purdue
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

14. Northwestern

  • Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 6-23
  • Overall Rank: 194th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 76th
  • Last Game: W 77-70 vs Rutgers

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Penn State
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

