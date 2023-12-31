How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars (21-9-4) will host the Chicago Blackhawks (11-22-2) -- who've lost 10 straight on the road -- on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.
Check out the Stars-Blackhawks game on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blackhawks vs Stars Additional Info
Blackhawks vs. Stars Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|Blackhawks
|5-4 (F/OT) DAL
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks give up 3.7 goals per game (128 in total), 29th in the league.
- The Blackhawks' 86 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.
- Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that span.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|35
|15
|17
|32
|31
|30
|40.5%
|Philipp Kurashev
|28
|6
|16
|22
|15
|16
|52.4%
|Jason Dickinson
|35
|12
|6
|18
|14
|31
|46.7%
|Nick Foligno
|35
|8
|9
|17
|13
|28
|47.9%
|Anthony Beauvillier
|35
|4
|9
|13
|5
|22
|50%
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars rank 12th in goals against, conceding 105 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.
- The Stars' 118 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Stars are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Stars have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that stretch.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|34
|11
|23
|34
|24
|22
|-
|Joe Pavelski
|34
|14
|19
|33
|27
|13
|50.5%
|Roope Hintz
|32
|14
|18
|32
|10
|8
|54.1%
|Matt Duchene
|33
|11
|18
|29
|17
|17
|55.7%
|Miro Heiskanen
|34
|4
|20
|24
|20
|21
|-
