The Chicago Blackhawks (11-22-2) will aim to stop a 10-game road losing streak when they square off against the Dallas Stars (21-9-4) on Sunday, December 31 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW.

Blackhawks vs. Stars Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-400) Blackhawks (+310) 6.5

Blackhawks Betting Insights

The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 33 games this season, and won 10 (30.3%).

Chicago has played as a moneyline underdog of +310 or longer two times this season. They lost both games.

The implied probability of a win by the Blackhawks, based on the moneyline, is 24.4%.

Chicago has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 15 of 35 games this season.

Blackhawks vs Stars Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 118 (11th) Goals 86 (30th) 105 (12th) Goals Allowed 128 (29th) 22 (19th) Power Play Goals 14 (27th) 15 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 28 (25th)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Chicago went 5-4-0 against the spread and 3-6-1 straight up.

In its past 10 contests, Chicago has hit the over five times.

The Blackhawks and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.1 goals over their last 10 contests, 0.4 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.

During the past 10 matchups, Blackhawks' games have had an average of 6.6 goals, 0.9 more than their season-long average.

The Blackhawks' 86 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 30th in the league.

The Blackhawks have given up 128 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 29th.

Their -42 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

