Will Blake Coleman light the lamp when the Calgary Flames face off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Blake Coleman score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Coleman stats and insights

In 11 of 35 games this season, Coleman has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Flyers.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Coleman averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 94 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Coleman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:36 Home L 2-1 12/23/2023 Kings 2 2 0 18:36 Away L 5-3 12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:16 Away W 3-0 12/18/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 17:10 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 18:41 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 1 1 0 17:33 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 16:31 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 15:27 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 1 0 1 17:08 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 16:01 Home W 3-2

Flames vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

ESPN+ and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

