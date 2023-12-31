Blake Coleman will be on the ice when the Calgary Flames and Philadelphia Flyers meet at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Coleman's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Blake Coleman vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Flames vs Flyers Game Info

Coleman Season Stats Insights

Coleman's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:17 per game on the ice, is +10.

In 11 of 35 games this season, Coleman has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Coleman has a point in 19 of 35 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In 11 of 35 games this season, Coleman has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Coleman goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Coleman going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Coleman Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 94 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 35 Games 2 24 Points 3 12 Goals 1 12 Assists 2

