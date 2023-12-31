The New York Islanders, Bo Horvat among them, play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, at PPG Paints Arena. Considering a wager on Horvat? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Bo Horvat vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Horvat Season Stats Insights

Horvat has averaged 18:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +7).

In Horvat's 34 games played this season he's scored in 12 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 23 of 34 games this season, Horvat has registered a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

In 16 of 34 games this year, Horvat has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Horvat goes over his points over/under is 62.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Horvat going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Horvat Stats vs. the Penguins

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 91 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 34 Games 6 35 Points 6 14 Goals 3 21 Assists 3

