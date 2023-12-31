Bobby Brink Game Preview: Flyers vs. Flames - December 31
The Philadelphia Flyers, Bobby Brink among them, face the Calgary Flames on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Does a wager on Brink interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Bobby Brink vs. Flames Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)
Flyers vs Flames Game Info
Brink Season Stats Insights
- Brink's plus-minus this season, in 12:49 per game on the ice, is +6.
- Brink has scored a goal in five of 30 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Brink has a point in 13 of 30 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.
- In nine of 30 games this year, Brink has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.
- The implied probability is 40.8% that Brink goes over his points over/under based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Brink going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27%.
Brink Stats vs. the Flames
- The Flames have conceded 113 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 23rd in the NHL.
