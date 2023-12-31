The Philadelphia Flyers, Bobby Brink among them, face the Calgary Flames on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Does a wager on Brink interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Bobby Brink vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Flyers vs Flames Game Info

Brink Season Stats Insights

Brink's plus-minus this season, in 12:49 per game on the ice, is +6.

Brink has scored a goal in five of 30 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Brink has a point in 13 of 30 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In nine of 30 games this year, Brink has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 40.8% that Brink goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Brink going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27%.

Brink Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 113 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

