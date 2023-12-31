Will Brock Nelson Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 31?
Will Brock Nelson light the lamp when the New York Islanders take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Brock Nelson score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Nelson stats and insights
- In 12 of 35 games this season, Nelson has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Penguins this season in one game (three shots).
- He has four goals on the power play, and also six assists.
- He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 13.2% of them.
Penguins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 91 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times while averaging 15.9 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Nelson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:58
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:28
|Home
|L 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|15:03
|Away
|W 5-4
|12/20/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:48
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|18:38
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|2
|0
|15:19
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/15/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|22:19
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|17:16
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|1
|1
|15:47
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:51
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Islanders vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT
