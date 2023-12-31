The New York Islanders, including Brock Nelson, are in action Sunday versus the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena, with the puck dropping at 6:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Nelson's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brock Nelson vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nelson Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Nelson has a plus-minus rating of -6, while averaging 17:29 on the ice per game.

In 12 of 35 games this year, Nelson has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Nelson has a point in 18 games this season (out of 35), including multiple points 11 times.

In 12 of 35 games this year, Nelson has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Nelson hits the over on his points prop total is 58.8%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Nelson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nelson Stats vs. the Penguins

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 91 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 35 Games 5 29 Points 9 15 Goals 5 14 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.