The New York Islanders' upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Penguins is scheduled for Sunday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Cal Clutterbuck light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Cal Clutterbuck score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Clutterbuck stats and insights

Clutterbuck has scored in four of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Penguins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Clutterbuck has no points on the power play.

Clutterbuck averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.0%.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 91 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times while averaging 15.9 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Clutterbuck recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:52 Home W 5-1 12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:28 Home L 7-0 12/23/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:42 Away W 5-4 12/20/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 9:35 Away L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:25 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:23 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:43 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:39 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 14:43 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:39 Home W 3-2 OT

Islanders vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

