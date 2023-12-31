Will Cam Atkinson Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 31?
On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers clash with the Calgary Flames. Is Cam Atkinson going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Cam Atkinson score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Atkinson stats and insights
- In seven of 35 games this season, Atkinson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Flames.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Atkinson's shooting percentage is 7.8%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Atkinson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/22/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|16:18
|Away
|L 7-6 SO
|12/21/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:27
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:48
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:00
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:43
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|17:22
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:32
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|14:19
|Away
|W 4-1
Flyers vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
