Cam Atkinson will be among those in action Sunday when his Philadelphia Flyers meet the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Prop bets for Atkinson in that upcoming Flyers-Flames game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Cam Atkinson vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Flyers vs Flames Game Info

Atkinson Season Stats Insights

Atkinson's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:04 per game on the ice, is -9.

Atkinson has scored a goal in seven of 35 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 13 of 35 games this year, Atkinson has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Atkinson has an assist in seven of 35 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 40.8% that Atkinson goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Atkinson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 25%.

Atkinson Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 35 Games 1 17 Points 0 8 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

