Cam Atkinson Game Preview: Flyers vs. Flames - December 31
Cam Atkinson will be among those in action Sunday when his Philadelphia Flyers meet the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Prop bets for Atkinson in that upcoming Flyers-Flames game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Cam Atkinson vs. Flames Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Flyers vs Flames Game Info
|Flyers vs Flames Odds/Over/Under
|Flyers vs Flames Prediction
|Flyers vs Flames Player Props
|Flyers vs Flames Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Flyers vs Flames
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Atkinson Season Stats Insights
- Atkinson's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:04 per game on the ice, is -9.
- Atkinson has scored a goal in seven of 35 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- In 13 of 35 games this year, Atkinson has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.
- Atkinson has an assist in seven of 35 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- The implied probability is 40.8% that Atkinson goes over his points over/under based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Atkinson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 25%.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Atkinson Stats vs. the Flames
- The Flames are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 23rd in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Calgary
|35
|Games
|1
|17
|Points
|0
|8
|Goals
|0
|9
|Assists
|0
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.