Will Cameron York Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 31?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Calgary Flames on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Cameron York a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Cameron York score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
York stats and insights
- York has scored in five of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Flames yet this season.
- York has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He has a 9.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have given up 113 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
York recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|24:10
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|22:33
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/22/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|24:57
|Away
|L 7-6 SO
|12/21/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:21
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|23:16
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|23:13
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|25:26
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|24:24
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|21:03
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|20:40
|Away
|W 4-1
Flyers vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
