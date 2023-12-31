In the upcoming matchup against the Ottawa Senators, which begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Casey Mittelstadt to score a goal for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Mittelstadt stats and insights

In nine of 37 games this season, Mittelstadt has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Senators this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Mittelstadt has picked up three assists on the power play.

Mittelstadt averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.9%.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 111 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 18.2 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Mittelstadt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:53 Home W 3-2 OT 12/27/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:40 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 17:33 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 17:32 Home W 9-3 12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 3 0 3 17:17 Home L 9-4 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:32 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 3 2 1 16:38 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:34 Away L 5-1 12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:32 Home W 5-2 12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 27:01 Home L 3-2 SO

Sabres vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

