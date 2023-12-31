The Buffalo Sabres, Casey Mittelstadt included, will face the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Mittelstadt against the Senators, we have lots of info to help.

Casey Mittelstadt vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights

Mittelstadt's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:51 per game on the ice, is +7.

Mittelstadt has netted a goal in a game nine times this season in 37 games played, including multiple goals once.

Mittelstadt has a point in 22 games this year (out of 37), including multiple points seven times.

Mittelstadt has an assist in 17 of 37 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Mittelstadt has an implied probability of 56.1% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Mittelstadt going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Senators

On the defensive side, the Senators are conceding 111 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 37 Games 5 32 Points 4 10 Goals 1 22 Assists 3

