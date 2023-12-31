Christian Watson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers' Week 17 game against the Minnesota Vikings begins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. All of Watson's stats can be found below.

Entering Week 17, Watson has 28 receptions for 422 yards -- 15.1 yards per catch -- and five receiving touchdowns, plus four carries for 11 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 53 occasions.

Christian Watson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Packers this week: Dontayvion Wicks (DNP/chest): 33 Rec; 520 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Jayden Reed (LP/toe): 54 Rec; 592 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs Luke Musgrave (LP/kidney): 33 Rec; 341 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 17 Injury Reports

Packers vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Watson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 53 28 422 105 5 15.1

Watson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Lions 4 2 25 1 Week 5 @Raiders 7 3 91 0 Week 7 @Broncos 5 3 27 0 Week 8 Vikings 8 3 33 0 Week 9 Rams 2 1 37 0 Week 10 @Steelers 7 2 23 0 Week 11 Chargers 4 2 21 1 Week 12 @Lions 7 5 94 1 Week 13 Chiefs 9 7 71 2

