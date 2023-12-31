On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames match up against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Christopher Tanev going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Christopher Tanev score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tanev stats and insights

In one of 32 games this season, Tanev scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.

Tanev has no points on the power play.

Tanev averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 94 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Tanev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 22:31 Home L 2-1 12/23/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:26 Away L 5-3 12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:24 Away W 3-0 12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:10 Home W 3-1 12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 0:15 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:00 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:41 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:11 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 19:23 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 1 1 0 20:46 Home W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

ESPN+ and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.