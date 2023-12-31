Will Christopher Tanev Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 31?
On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames match up against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Christopher Tanev going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Christopher Tanev score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Tanev stats and insights
- In one of 32 games this season, Tanev scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.
- Tanev has no points on the power play.
- Tanev averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.4%.
Flyers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 94 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Tanev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|22:31
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:26
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/21/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|21:24
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:10
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|0:15
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|20:00
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|22:41
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:11
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|19:23
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|20:46
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Flames vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
