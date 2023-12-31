For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Dallas Stars on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Colin Blackwell a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Colin Blackwell score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Blackwell stats and insights

Blackwell is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not scored versus the Stars this season in one game (one shot).

Blackwell has no points on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 105 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

