Will Connor Brown Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 31?
The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming contest versus the Anaheim Ducks is scheduled for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Connor Brown light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Connor Brown score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Brown stats and insights
- Brown is yet to score through 26 games this season.
- In one game against the Ducks this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Brown has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have conceded 115 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.4 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Brown recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:26
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/28/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|13:49
|Away
|W 5-0
|12/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:03
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/19/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|9:57
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:42
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:05
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:18
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:48
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:40
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:35
|Home
|W 6-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oilers vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.