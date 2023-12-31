The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming contest versus the Anaheim Ducks is scheduled for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Connor Brown light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Connor Brown score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Brown stats and insights

  • Brown is yet to score through 26 games this season.
  • In one game against the Ducks this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Brown has no points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have conceded 115 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.4 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Brown recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:26 Away W 3-2 SO
12/28/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 13:49 Away W 5-0
12/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:03 Away W 4-3
12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:57 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:42 Home L 5-1
12/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:05 Home L 7-4
12/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:18 Home W 4-1
12/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:48 Home W 4-1
12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:40 Home W 4-3
12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:35 Home W 6-1

Oilers vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

