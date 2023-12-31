On Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres square off with the Ottawa Senators. Is Connor Clifton going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Connor Clifton score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Clifton stats and insights

  • Clifton is yet to score through 34 games this season.
  • He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Senators this season, but has not scored.
  • Clifton has no points on the power play.

Senators defensive stats

  • On defense, the Senators are conceding 111 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Clifton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:12 Home W 3-2 OT
12/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:11 Home L 4-1
12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 24:12 Away L 4-3 OT
12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 19:44 Home W 9-3
12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:34 Home L 9-4
12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:06 Away L 2-0
12/15/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 15:54 Away W 5-2
12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:54 Away L 5-1
12/11/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 17:11 Home W 5-2
12/9/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:21 Home L 3-2 SO

Sabres vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

