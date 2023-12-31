When the Edmonton Oilers take on the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Connor McDavid light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Connor McDavid score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a goal)

McDavid stats and insights

McDavid has scored in 12 of 31 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has scored one goal against the Ducks this season in one game (four shots).

On the power play, McDavid has accumulated four goals and 14 assists.

He has a 14.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 115 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

McDavid recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Kings 2 1 1 25:52 Away W 3-2 SO 12/28/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:05 Away W 5-0 12/22/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 21:52 Away W 4-3 12/21/2023 Devils 2 1 1 20:02 Away W 6-3 12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 24:54 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 19:52 Home L 5-1 12/14/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 22:55 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 20:23 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 2 1 1 21:45 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 2 1 1 21:44 Home W 4-3

Oilers vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

