Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers will play on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Anaheim Ducks. If you're considering a bet on McDavid against the Ducks, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Connor McDavid vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -110)

1.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -208)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

McDavid Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, McDavid has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 20:14 on the ice per game.

McDavid has scored a goal in 12 of 31 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

McDavid has a point in 25 of 31 games this season, with multiple points in 15 of them.

McDavid has an assist in 23 of 31 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.

McDavid has an implied probability of 52.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 67.5% of McDavid going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

McDavid Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 115 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-25).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 31 Games 5 47 Points 12 13 Goals 4 34 Assists 8

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.