Will Connor Zary Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 31?
Should you wager on Connor Zary to score a goal when the Calgary Flames and the Philadelphia Flyers meet up on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Connor Zary score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Zary stats and insights
- In seven of 25 games this season, Zary has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flyers.
- Zary has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 23.3% of them.
Flyers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 94 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Zary recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:32
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/21/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|16:47
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|14:44
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|14:06
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|17:47
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|14:19
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:17
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|17:24
|Home
|W 3-2
Flames vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
