Connor Zary will be on the ice when the Calgary Flames and Philadelphia Flyers play at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. There are prop bets for Zary available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Connor Zary vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

ESPN+ and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Flames vs Flyers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zary Season Stats Insights

Zary has averaged 15:05 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +7).

In seven of 25 games this year, Zary has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Zary has registered a point in a game 15 times this year over 25 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In nine of 25 games this year, Zary has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Zary's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

Zary has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Zary Stats vs. the Flyers

On defense, the Flyers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 94 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.