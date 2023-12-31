Will Darnell Nurse Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 31?
Will Darnell Nurse score a goal when the Edmonton Oilers square off against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Darnell Nurse score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Nurse stats and insights
- In five of 33 games this season, Nurse has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- He has a 6.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 115 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Nurse recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|23:09
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/28/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|19:38
|Away
|W 5-0
|12/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|25:08
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/21/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|21:24
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:38
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:42
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|22:18
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|22:54
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|24:15
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|24:39
|Home
|W 4-3
Oilers vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
