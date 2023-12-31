Will Dennis Gilbert Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 31?
When the Calgary Flames face off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Dennis Gilbert score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Dennis Gilbert score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220.00 if he scores a goal)
Gilbert stats and insights
- Gilbert is yet to score through 25 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Flyers.
- Gilbert has zero points on the power play.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have conceded 94 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Gilbert recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|11:21
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/21/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|12:25
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|11:52
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:11
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:47
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|20:26
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:47
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|10:16
|Home
|W 3-2
Flames vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
