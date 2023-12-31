When the Calgary Flames face off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Dennis Gilbert score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Dennis Gilbert score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220.00 if he scores a goal)

Gilbert stats and insights

Gilbert is yet to score through 25 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Flyers.

Gilbert has zero points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 94 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Gilbert recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:21 Home L 2-1 12/23/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:13 Away L 5-3 12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:53 Away W 3-0 12/18/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 12:25 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:52 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:11 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:47 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 20:26 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:47 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:16 Home W 3-2

Flames vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

ESPN+ and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

