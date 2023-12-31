When the Edmonton Oilers play the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Derek Ryan find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Derek Ryan score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Ryan stats and insights

Ryan has scored in two of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Ryan has zero points on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 115 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.4 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Ryan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:47 Away W 3-2 SO 12/28/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:50 Away W 5-0 12/22/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 10:55 Away W 4-3 12/21/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:05 Away W 6-3 12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:04 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 5:39 Home L 5-1 12/14/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 8:04 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 11:23 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 1 1 0 9:43 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:26 Home W 4-3

Oilers vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

