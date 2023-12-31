Will Derek Ryan Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 31?
When the Edmonton Oilers play the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Derek Ryan find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Derek Ryan score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Ryan stats and insights
- Ryan has scored in two of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Ryan has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have conceded 115 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.4 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Ryan recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|12:47
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/28/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:50
|Away
|W 5-0
|12/22/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|10:55
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/21/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|10:05
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|8:04
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|5:39
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|8:04
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|11:23
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|9:43
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|10:26
|Home
|W 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oilers vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.