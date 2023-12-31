Dylan Cozens and the Buffalo Sabres will play on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Ottawa Senators. If you're thinking about a bet on Cozens against the Senators, we have lots of info to help.

Dylan Cozens vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Cozens Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Cozens has averaged 15:56 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

In six of 35 games this year, Cozens has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 15 of 35 games this season, Cozens has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Cozens has an assist in 11 of 35 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Cozens' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Cozens going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Cozens Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators are giving up 111 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 35 Games 5 20 Points 2 6 Goals 0 14 Assists 2

