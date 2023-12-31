In the upcoming tilt against the Philadelphia Flyers, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Elias Lindholm to light the lamp for the Calgary Flames? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Elias Lindholm score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindholm stats and insights

Lindholm has scored in seven of 35 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Flyers.

He has two goals on the power play, and also three assists.

Lindholm's shooting percentage is 8.7%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 94 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Lindholm recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:27 Home L 2-1 12/23/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:02 Away L 5-3 12/21/2023 Ducks 3 1 2 23:10 Away W 3-0 12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:17 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 20:58 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 1 0 1 24:56 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 20:41 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:23 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:54 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:05 Home W 3-2

Flames vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

ESPN+ and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

