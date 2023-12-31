Elias Lindholm will be among those in action Sunday when his Calgary Flames meet the Philadelphia Flyers at Scotiabank Saddledome. Looking to bet on Lindholm's props versus the Flyers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Elias Lindholm vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

ESPN+ and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Flames vs Flyers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Lindholm has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 20:57 on the ice per game.

Lindholm has netted a goal in a game seven times this year in 35 games played, including multiple goals once.

Lindholm has a point in 14 of 35 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Lindholm has an assist in 11 of 35 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Lindholm has an implied probability of 57.1% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Lindholm has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 94 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 35 Games 2 23 Points 0 8 Goals 0 15 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.